George Hirst was part of the Ipswich side that won promotion back to English football's second tier in May

Leicester City striker George Hirst has signed for fellow Championship side Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

Hirst, 24, scored seven times on loan with the Tractor Boys last season to help them go up from League One.

Now, following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League, he returns to Portman Road on a more permanent basis, on a four-year contract.

"Ipswich has felt like home for the last six months and a big part of why I wanted to come back," said Hirst.

"The last few months of last season were massive for me, doing what we did as a team, and that was something I wanted to carry on being part of. The reception I got from the fans, players and staff here was brilliant."

After joining Leicester from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2019, Hirst also had loan spells at Rotherham and Portsmouth before joining the Tractor Boys.

He is the son of former Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton and England striker David Hirst.

Hirst becomes Ipswich's third summer signing following Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor and young Manchester City keeper Cieran Slicker.

