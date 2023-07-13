Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Anis Slimane played against Denmark and France at the 2022 World Cup

Sheffield United have signed Tunisia midfielder Anis Slimane from Danish side Brondby for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has joined on a three-year contract and is the Blades' first summer signing following their promotion back to the Premier League.

Slimane made two appearances for his country at the 2022 World Cup.

"I like the culture of the club. I heard it is a hard-working club and that reminds me of myself," he told Sheffield United's website.

"I had a really good talk with the club and the manager, and I felt that they had the right plan for me.

"I'm excited to be here and looking forward to the Premier League. It is a big opportunity and a big challenge, I am not coming here for a vacation."

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom said: "He's 22 but someone with a lot of experience.

"He's played a lot of first-team games and been to a World Cup, and is someone who has continually gone up the ladder in terms of his levels.

"He's a technical player who can handle the ball really well and someone who works really hard."