Dino Maamria joined Burton as assistant manager to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in January 2021

Burton Albion are trying to be "smart" with transfer targets this summer and are "not far off" where they want to be, says manager Dino Maamria.

The Brewers have added six new players so far with Cole Stockton, Josh Gordon, Rekeem Harper, Kegs Chauke, Max Crocombe and Mason Bennett all joining.

Maamria is trying to fill the gaps in his squad following the departure of 11 players at the end of last season.

"Clearly the centre-back area needs strengthening and wide areas," he said.

"We are in the market still and are not far off certain targets."

Maamria is overseeing his first pre-season in sole charge, having replaced Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as boss last September.

The 49-year-old Tunisian successfully kept Burton in League One last season, despite the persistent threat of relegation - an achievement he described as "unbelievable".

And he says reshaping the squad and the build-up to the forthcoming campaign has been much more relaxed.

"This summer and pre-season has been quite calm," Maamria told BBC Radio Derby.

"It's been measured - we're not panicking about anything.

"From the beginning of the window we identified our targets for the type of team I'm building and we need to be patient."

Maamria knows money will be tight with Burton "not blessed with the biggest budget in League One" and has to get value for money.

"Early in the window you see the prices go through the roof and now it's trying to even out a little bit," he added.

"We're trying to bring the right players in and we've got to be smart about recruitment. So far we've done ok."

The Brewers begin their League One campaign at Blackpool on Saturday, 5 August.