Hearts' Kye Rowles (left) featured for Australia at the World Cup

Fifa paid Scottish Premiership clubs a combined £1.66m for the release of players to the World Cup, with Celtic making the most with almost £511,000.

Rangers made more than £318,000 with Hearts taking in more than £250,000.

Dundee United, subsequently relegated, were paid approaching £187,000, and Hibernian made almost £177,000. St Johnstone's takings neared £160,000 and St Mirren's almost £59,000.

Fifa paid out $209m (£160.91m) to 440 clubs for last year's event in Qatar.

The world governing body indicate the overall sum represented a payment of $10,950 (£9,388) per day for every player.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda featured for Japan at the World Cup, while club-mate Aaron Mooy, who has since retired, was part of Australia. Cameron Carter-Vickers was in the USA squad and Josip Juranovic, who left Celtic in January, was part of Croatia's squad, as was Rangers' Borna Barisic.

Three Hearts players - Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles - featured in the Australia squad, along with Dundee United's Aziz Behich and St Mirren's Keanu Baccus.

Hibs winger Martin Boyle was in the Socceroos' initial squad but injury prevented him from featuring.

Dylan Levitt, who recently joined Hibs from United, was in the Wales squad.

Former St Johnstone player David Wotherspoon was in the Canada squad.