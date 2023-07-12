Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hearts' Kye Rowles (left) featured for Australia at the World Cup

Fifa paid Scottish Premiership clubs a combined £16.6m for the release of players to the World Cup, with Celtic making the most with almost £511,000.

Rangers made more than £318,000 with Hearts taking in more than £250,000.

Dundee United, subsequently relegated, were paid approaching £187,000, and Hibernian made almost £177,000. St Johnstone's takings neared £160,000 and St Mirren's almost £59,000.

Fifa paid out $209m (£160.91m) to 440 clubs for last year's event in Qatar.

The world governing body indicate the overall sum represented a payment of $10,950 (£9,388) per day for every player.

How to follow your Premiership team with the BBC

PLEASE LEAVE BULLET POINT