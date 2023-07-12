Close menu

Scottish Premiership clubs make £17m for release of players to Qatar World Cup

Kye Rowles playing for Australia against Argentina
Hearts' Kye Rowles (left) featured for Australia at the World Cup

Fifa paid Scottish Premiership clubs a combined £16.6m for the release of players to the World Cup, with Celtic making the most with almost £511,000.

Rangers made more than £318,000 with Hearts taking in more than £250,000.

Dundee United, subsequently relegated, were paid approaching £187,000, and Hibernian made almost £177,000. St Johnstone's takings neared £160,000 and St Mirren's almost £59,000.

Fifa paid out $209m (£160.91m) to 440 clubs for last year's event in Qatar.

The world governing body indicate the overall sum represented a payment of $10,950 (£9,388) per day for every player.

