Henderson's former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard was recently appointed as manager of Al-Ettifaq

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

The England midfielder, 33, has moved in a deal worth £12m plus add-ons.

In a goodbye video a day earlier, Henderson had announced that he would be leaving the club after 12 years during which he won the Premier League and Champions League.

"Everyone at the club wishes to place on record their thanks and gratitude for everything Jordan did for us," said a Liverpool statement.

Henderson had been at Liverpool since joining from Sunderland in a deal worth £20m in June 2011.

He played 492 times for the Reds, scoring 33 goals and registering 57 assists, and won seven major trophies with the club.

Henderson will link up again with ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, who is manager of Al-Ettifaq.

The pair were team-mates at the Anfield club before Gerrard left in 2015.

"I know it was a really, really tough decision for Hendo and I was around or with him all the way," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"It's sad, absolutely strange, because he is the only captain I had here at Liverpool, but I think it is exciting for him as well.

"We will miss him, without a shadow of a doubt, that's clear - as a man and as a player. But, as I said, that's football."

