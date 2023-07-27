Last updated on .From the section Football

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

The England midfielder, 33, has moved in a deal worth £12m plus add-ons.

In a goodbye video a day earlier, Henderson had announced that he would be leaving the club after 12 years during which he won the Premier League and Champions League.

"Everyone at the club wishes to place on record their thanks and gratitude for everything Jordan did for us," said a Liverpool statement.

