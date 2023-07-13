Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Swansea City's Ben Cabango and Cardiff City's Mark Harris were both members of Wales' squad at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar

Cardiff City and Swansea City have each received a windfall of almost £500,000 from Fifa for the release of players to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Cardiff were given the highest payment $645,000 (£496,000) while Swansea have been paid $580,000 (£446,000).

In total world governing body Fifa paid out $209m (£160.91m) to 440 clubs.

The world governing body indicate the overall sum represented a payment of $10,950 (£9,388) per day for every player.

Treble winners Manchester City received the highest payment of any club, handed $4.6m (£3.54m)

Overall, 46 English, two Welsh and seven Scottish sides received income.