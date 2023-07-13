Cardiff City and Swansea City receive Fifa World Cup windfall
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Cardiff City and Swansea City have each received a windfall of almost £500,000 from Fifa for the release of players to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Cardiff were given the highest payment $645,000 (£496,000) while Swansea have been paid $580,000 (£446,000).
In total world governing body Fifa paid out $209m (£160.91m) to 440 clubs.
The world governing body indicate the overall sum represented a payment of $10,950 (£9,388) per day for every player.
Treble winners Manchester City received the highest payment of any club, handed $4.6m (£3.54m)
Overall, 46 English, two Welsh and seven Scottish sides received income.