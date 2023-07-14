Close menu

Irish Premiership 2023-24: Big Two derby among first 12 live streams on BBC Sport NI

Coleraine's Jamie Glackin and Ballymena United's Scot Whiteside in action last season
Coleraine v Ballymena on the opening night of the season will be shown on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Details of the first 12 Irish Premiership matches of the upcoming season that will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website have been announced.

The Big Two encounter between Linfield and Glentoran on Friday 6 October is one of two games during the first two months that will also be on BBC Two NI.

The live coverage begins with Coleraine v Ballymena United on the opening night of the season, Friday 4 August, with Linfield v Cliftonville at Windsor Park the next day.

The following weekend, Friday 11 August, champions Larne travel to Glentoran, with the Glens are in front of the cameras again on Tuesday 15 August when they travel to to newly-promoted Loughgall.

The other live game on BBC Two NI will see Larne up against Linfield on Friday 15 September on a weekend that will be another double-header, with the north Belfast derby between Crusaders and Cliftonville being streamed live on Saturday 16 September.

DateFixtureCoverage
Friday 4 August (19:45 BST)Coleraine v Ballymena United BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online
Saturday 5 August (17:30 BST)Linfield v Cliftonville BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online
Friday 11 August (19:45 BST)Glentoran v Larne BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online
Tuesday 15 August (19:45 BST)Loughgall v Glentoran BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online
Friday 18 August (19:45 BST) Ballymena United v Linfield BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online
Saturday 26 August (17:30 BST)Cliftonville v Larne BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online
Friday 1 September (19:45 BST)Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online
Friday 15 September (19:45 BST)Larne v LinfieldBBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online
Saturday 16 September (17:30 BST)Crusaders v CliftonvilleBBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online
Friday 22 September (19:45 BST)Glentoran v ColeraineBBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online
Saturday 30 September (17:30 BST) Glenavon v LarneBBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online
Friday 6 October (19:45 BST)Linfield v GlentoranBBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online

