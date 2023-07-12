Last updated on .From the section Football

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was named in the Serie A team of the season twice

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have signed Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for a reported £34m, making him their third big summer signing.

The 28-year-old Serbia international has signed a three-year deal.

One of four clubs owned by the country's public investment fund, Al-Hilal spent £47m to sign Wolves captain Ruben Neves and a reported £17m on Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Milinkovic-Savic spent eight years with Lazio, scoring 69 goals in 341 games.

Former Benfica boss Jorge Jesus took over as manager this summer.

Al-Hilal have won a record four Asian Champions Leagues and 18 Saudi titles - but only finished third last season.