Last updated on .From the section Football

Corinthians beat Deportivo 1-0

Peruvian side Universitario Deportes say the "honour of our club has been tainted" after criticising Brazilian authorities for the arrest of assistant coach Sebastian Avellino for allegedly making racist gestures during a game.

The incident happened in a Copa Sudamerica game at Corinthians, with Avellino arrested by Sao Paulo military police and spending Tuesday night in jail.

Home fans and ball boys say he pretended to be a monkey, claims which Universitario deny.

The coach is awaiting a custody hearing, with the club speaking to the Peruvian consulate in Brazil.

"Military police officers were carrying out security duties at the venue when the accused, a member of the Universitario coaching staff, stood in front of the Brazilian fans and pretended to be a monkey. Witnesses confirmed what happened," the security ministry said in a statement.

Lima club Universitario said the arrest was an "inadmissible, degrading and outrageous" act.

A club statement read: "Sebastian Avellino was treated like a criminal in Brazil, spending the night in jail.

"Throughout the match a group of supporters of the home team hurled insults and spat at our players and coaching staff. At the end of the match, the same people accused our physical trainer of discriminatory acts.

"This distorted and subjective accusation is what the Brazilian authorities have validated as true, without the right of reply, and have therefore ordered his arrest and transfer to a police station in Sao Paulo."

Corinthians won the knockout play-off first leg 1-0 at their Neo Quimica Arena home ground in South America's version of the Europa League.