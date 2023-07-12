Last updated on .From the section Scotland

A Kenny McLean strike capped Scotland's stunning late turnaround in Oslo

John McGinn says Scotland still have "much more to offer" after a perfect start to qualifying that has them within touching distance of Euro 2024.

Steve Clarke's men are eight points clear in Group A after four victories, including the scalp of Spain.

They snatched a dramatic win in Norway last month, with Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean netting late - and McGinn admits the euphoria still lingers.

"The Norway win was probably the best feeling we've had as a team," he said.

"The togetherness on that touchline when the second goal went in, I've watched it over and over again and listened to Liam [MacLeod]'s commentary over and over again.

"It's just an amazing time. You do reflect. I was sat on a sun lounger on holiday and I thought, 'We're in a great position here, but it's up to us to back it up'.

"We've got so much more to offer. We've got so much more to give and we're all at a great age.

"Hopefully we use this summer well. I've rested and hope everyone else has for a big season ahead."

Having last month signed a new four-year deal with Aston Villa, where he has spent the past five seasons, midfielder McGinn is eyeing silverware after Spanish manager Unai Emery revived the club's fortunes and secured European football.

Villa's pre-season training starts on Monday, but the 28-year-old skipper is making a head start.

Speaking to BBC Scotland at the Scottish Open golf, where he was playing in the pro-am, McGinn added: "Thankfully things are going well at the moment, but I want to win some trophies. I think under this manager we've got an opportunity to do that.

"It's been an amazing journey so far and hopefully there's a lot more to come.

"The hard work starts when I get home tonight - I need to go and do some running. The thing with the Premier League now is, if you stand still, you get left behind.

"I wish I was having a cold beer and a burger, but it's a salad and a run tonight."