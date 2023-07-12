Malky Mackay (second right) is hoping to make one more summer signing

Manager Malky Mackay points out that, with more seats in the stadium than there are people in their home town, Ross County "are always going to have to try to punch above our weight" to stay in the Scottish Premiership.

County's 6,541-capacity Global Energy Stadium remains a top-flight venue after a dramatic comeback and penalty shootout win over second-tier Partick Thistle in last season's play-off final.

It means Dingwall's 5,360 residents are preparing to witness their fifth successive Premiership campaign. Not bad for a team Mackay accepts "are one of the minnows of the league".

"It is a village here in Dingwall - there are more seats in the stadium than there are in the village," he said. "What constitutes success every season for Ross County is to stay in this league. After that, you see what comes."

Mackay says the fact County did manage to stay up is "something to be proud of" considering their playing budget.

"Dundee United didn't and they are a big club and we have been in the division longer now, in terms of a continued period of years, than quite a few big clubs," he pointed out.

County found themselves in the play-offs after finishing second bottom of the Premiership but were in the top half of the table the season before that.

Mackay suggests, with one Dundee club being replaced by another, the quality of opponent remains the same and County will "be looked at as one of the favourites to go down again".

"So you are always coming up against that," he said. "But that is okay. We have just got to make sure we adapt properly to the rigours of the new league again."

Mackay hopes his players can show the same "resilience and perseverance" when the season gets under way on Saturday away to Stranraer in their opening League Cup group match.

County have already made seven signings this summer, but while he is pleased to have got most of his business done already, he added: "We would still definitely look for another one if we can.

"It has been a big turnover again. It is not something I enjoy for the third year in a row having to rebuild nearly a full team, but it is what it is."