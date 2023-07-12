Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has signed for Johnstone Burgh in the sixth tier of Scottish football.

The 35-year-old finished last season in his homeland's Premiership with Linfield after being released by Kilmarnock in the Scottish top flight in January.

Now the forward, who has scored 20 times in 89 games for his country, has signed a two-year contract with the side who finished seventh of 16 teams in the West of Scotland League First Division.

Johnstone Burgh team boss Jamie McKim said on Twitter: "I met him several times to try and sell the project to him and I'm delighted that he has bought into it."

Lafferty is the second big-name former Rangers player to have joined the club this summer after the arrival of Graham Dorrans.

The 36-year-old, who won 12 Scotland caps and played for Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion, left Dunfermline Athletic in September as they led League 1.

Lafferty, who last played for his country played a year ago, was banned for 10 matches in October by the Scottish FA over a sectarian comment he made to a fan.

He had withdrawn from Northern Ireland squad in the wake of publicity that followed the publication of a video that led to the disciplinary action and has not played for his country since.

Lafferty played 17 times, scoring three goals, for Kilmarnock before exiting the Ayrshire club and turned out eight times without scoring for Linfield.