Harry Toffolo made 21 appearances for Nottingham Forest in all competitions last season

Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo has been charged by the Football Association for breaching its betting rules.

It is alleged he breached FA rules, which ban players from placing bets or passing on information that could be used for betting, 375 times between 22 January 2014 and 18 March 2017.

He was signed to Norwich City at the time, and played on loan for Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough and Scunthorpe.

Toffolo has until 19 July to respond.

It comes after Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney was banned for eight months in May after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules.

Toney, 27, was initially charged in November 2022 and missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup.

However, Toney 's ban was reduced from 11 months to eight, because of a diagnosed gambling addiction and he will not be allowed to play again until 17 January 2024.

Forest signed 27-year-old Toffolo from Huddersfield Town last summer, in a deal which also included Terriers midfielder Lewis O'Brien, for around £10m.

Toffolo made 19 Premier League appearances for the newly-promoted side during the 2022-23 season.

Forest begin the new campaign against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on 12 August (12:30 BST).