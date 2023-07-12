Mark Kennedy began his playing career at Millwall and had spells with Liverpool, Wimbledon, Manchester City, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Cardiff and Ipswich

Lincoln City manager Mark Kennedy says the club are "trying their socks off" to add more signings before the forthcoming League One season.

The Imps have brought in four new players this summer as they look to build on last season's top-half finish.

So far defender Jaden Brown, midfielder Alistair Smith, St Lucia winger Reeco Hackett and goalkeeper Lukas Jensen have arrived at the LNER Stadium.

Kennedy said he was "excited" over the prospects of adding to his squad.

Room in the Imps squad was made for the new arrivals by the departure of defenders Regan Poole and Max Sanders, and midfielder Joe Walsh, while forward Charles Vernam re-joined Grimsby and Freddie Draper has moved to Walsall on a season-long loan.

"I can't compliment the recruitment team and the guys above that, who finance and sanction the deals, enough - all they've done is continually back me," he added.

"I'm very respectful of what we have and we're all happy with that.

"We're trying our socks off to do more business - we've been really aggressive with it, but unfortunately you're in the laps of other people."

Lincoln finished last season in 11th place, 15 points outside the play-offs, in Kennedy's first campaign in charge.

When he replaced Michael Appleton in May 2022, the former Wolves and Republic of Ireland winger outlined his attacking vision for how he wanted the side to play.

Having ended last term with five wins in their last eight games, Kennedy is happy to have brought the new quartet in with time to get them up to speed before their first match of the season, at Bolton on 5 August.

"It's vital [to have time with new players], Reeco has been away with his country and has a small muscle injury, Jaden will have to get up to speed - he's some way behind everybody.

"The lads have done about 80km so far [in pre-season] - sometimes it's about waiting for others to catch up. That's something we have to be respectful of."