Forest Green

Jordan Moore-Taylor final appearance of the 2022-23 campaign came in December as Forest Green were relegated from League Two

Defender Jordan Moore-Taylor has signed a new contract with League Two club Forest Green Rovers.

The 29-year-old was released by the club following the end of last season, but will now remain at The New Lawn.

He has made 92 appearances - 14 of which came last season - since joining Rovers from MK Dons in 2020.

"I'm over the moon to re-sign. It's been a bit of a whirlwind, but being back amongst the lads has been great," he said.

Forest Green have not disclosed the length of Moore-Taylor's new deal.