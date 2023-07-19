Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hatate, Reda, Rangers, Danilo, Cifuentes, Kamara, Wright, Hibs, Fish

Last updated on 2023-07-19. From the section Scottish

Gossip

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers shuts down speculation linking Reo Hatate with a move away from the Scottish champions, insisting he cannot wait to see midfielder perform in the Champions League this season. (Sun)external-link

Future FC midfielder Mohamed Reda is reportedly attracting interest from Celtic. (Sky sports via Recordexternal-link)

And Celtic have contacted Gremio over their forward Ferreira. (Record)external-link

Rangers are pressing hard to finalise the signings of Danilo and Jose Cifuentes, says manager Michael Beale, who indicates the club have spoken to other forwards. (Sun)external-link

Beale and Rangers have fielded enquiries for midfielder Glen Kamara as team-mate Scott Wright assesses his future. (Scotsman - subscription)external-link

Defender Will Fish is expected to go on Manchester United's US tour this month, delaying a possible second loan spell at Hibernian until August. (Record)external-link

Indian club Bengaluru FC have signed former Aberdeen, Motherwell and St Mirren forward Curtis Main. (Sun)external-link

The Scottish Professional Football League have already received and banked their £2.5m sponsorship from League Cup sponsors Viaplay, amid reports the broadcaster is undergoing a strategic review to counter losses. (Record)external-link

