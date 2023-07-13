Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is set to leave Rangers after holding talks with manager Michael Beale. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Rangers striker Antonio Colak is being lined up for a £2.5m move to Parma while Ibrox boss Beale has reluctantly agreed to allow goalkeeper Robby McCrorie to be sold. (Record) external-link

And Rangers are pushing to sign Feyenoord's Danilo as a replacement for Colak. (Sun) external-link

Scott Arfield has no hard feelings over his Rangers exit. (Record) external-link

Arfield turned down Scottish interest before joining MLS side Charlotte FC. (Sun) external-link

German clubs reportedly interested in Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder are yet to make an approach, which is a boost for suitors Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says there are no more contract extensions in the works after Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda signed new deals. (Record) external-link

Rodgers has "always liked" goalkeeper Joe Hart and does not expect the stopper to spray 80-yard passes around like Manchester City's Ederson. (Sun) external-link

The Celtic boss is "assessing the squad to see where they all fit" as he addresses the size of his player pool and fringe players. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says patience will be required as the club seek to finalise more signings. (Record) external-link