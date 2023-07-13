Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Colak, Danilo, McCrorie, Arfield, Celtic, Rieder, Hibs, Doig, Aberdeen
Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is set to leave Rangers after holding talks with manager Michael Beale. (Herald - subscription)
Rangers striker Antonio Colak is being lined up for a £2.5m move to Parma while Ibrox boss Beale has reluctantly agreed to allow goalkeeper Robby McCrorie to be sold. (Record)
And Rangers are pushing to sign Feyenoord's Danilo as a replacement for Colak. (Sun)
Scott Arfield has no hard feelings over his Rangers exit. (Record)
Arfield turned down Scottish interest before joining MLS side Charlotte FC. (Sun)
German clubs reportedly interested in Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder are yet to make an approach, which is a boost for suitors Celtic. (Sun)
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says there are no more contract extensions in the works after Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda signed new deals. (Record)
Rodgers has "always liked" goalkeeper Joe Hart and does not expect the stopper to spray 80-yard passes around like Manchester City's Ederson. (Sun)
The Celtic boss is "assessing the squad to see where they all fit" as he addresses the size of his player pool and fringe players. (Scotsman - subscription)
Hibernian are in line for a £1.4m windfall as former defender Josh Doig nears a move from Hellas Verona to Torino. (Herald - subscription)
Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark is expected back well before the start of their new season following a recent injury. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)
St Johnstone have fielded loan enquiries for some of their young players. (Courier - subscription)
New right-back Nicky Devlin feared he would regret it if he did not join Aberdeen from Livingston. (Press and Journal - subscription)
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says patience will be required as the club seek to finalise more signings. (Record)
Robson insists more potential Aberdeen targets have been identified. (Press and Journal - subscription)
Dundee are reportedly keen on signing Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng on loan. (Courier - subscription)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay will field his strongest line up in the Viaplay Cup group stage as they push for safe passage to the second round. (Press and Journal - subscription)