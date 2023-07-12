Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Alistair Johnston made 20 appearances for Celtic after joining in January

Injured Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston is expected to miss the start of the new season. (Sun) external-link

Scotland and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney would be willing to take a reduction in wages to re-join Celtic. (Mirror via Record external-link )

Gangwon winger Yang Hyun-jun believes his move to Celtic is still on, despite reluctance from his current club. (Record) external-link

Injured duo Connor Goldson and Tom Lawrence are close to returning to full training at Rangers. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Five clubs are interested in striker Christian Doidge, says Hibernian manager Lee Johnson. (Sun) external-link

Will Fish is nearing a return to Hibs on another loan from Manchester United. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription) external-link

Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell was "shocked" to discover his former Edinburgh City team-mate Ouzy See had agreed to go on Love Island. (Record) external-link

Midfielder Ali Crawford aims to fight for his place at St Johnstone. (Courier - subscription) external-link

New Livingston right-back Mo Sangare mistakenly went to the Tony Macaroni Arena instead of Queen's Park's Lesser Hampden for their recent friendly, reveals his manager David Martindale. (Sun) external-link

Manager Tony Docherty believes Dundee are going in the right direction after their latest friendly win, against Arbroath. (Courier - subscription) external-link

Scottish striker Declan McManus broke his Champions League duck by netting The New Saints' goal in their 3-1 qualifying loss to BK Hacken. (Sun) external-link