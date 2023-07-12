Vitor Roque: Barcelona sign 18-year-old striker from Athletico Paranaense
Barcelona have agreed to sign 18-year-old striker Vitor Roque from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense.
The deal, which will begin in 2024 and run for seven years, includes a 500m euros (£427m) buyout clause.
Roque scored 22 goals in 66 appearances for Paranaense, and became Brazil's youngest international debutant in March.
He said on Twitter: "I'm very happy to sign with Barca. It's a dream come true."
Reports suggest that the Spanish champions will pay 30m euros (£25.6m) for the young forward, with another 31m euros (£26.4m) in potential add-ons.
Roque finished as top goalscorer at the South American Under-20 championship earlier this year with six goals as Brazil won their 12th title.
He also helped Paranaense reach the Copa Libertadores final last season.