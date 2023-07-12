Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Michael Cooper played 31 times for the Pilgrims last season before being injured at Sheffield Wednesday

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper could make a return to action after September's international break.

But Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says Cooper's recovery from surgery is going ahead of plan.

"I would say he's going to be training with the group in the next three or four weeks," Schumacher said.

"Then he needs a month from that, so maybe early September, but even then that's really fast recovery.

"There's an international break in September so potentially maybe after that would be Coops' milestone and goal to aim for, and if he does do that it's still ahead of schedule, so we'll see how he goes."

Hazard, 25, joined from Celtic earlier this week having spent last season on loan at Finnish side HJK Helsinki.

Having won the Finnish title and won four Northern Ireland caps, he adds experience to the club's group of goalkeepers.

"We said if we get into the Championship we're going to go with three experienced goalies," added Schumacher.

"We felt with Michael's injury as well we don't want to try and rush what Michael's doing.

"He's flying in his rehab process at the moment, but he's not going to be ready for the start of the season, so it was important that we didn't go into the Championship with Callum Burton and Zak Baker as our two goalies, we'd leave ourselves too short.

"Conor is a very good goalkeeper, he's still young, he's had a brilliant season last year at Helsinki, he comes from good stock having been at Celtic for a long time, so he ticked loads of boxes."