Duane Holmes made 29 appearancs for Huddersfield Town last season

Preston North End have signed United States international midfielder Duane Holmes from Huddersfield Town on a two-year contract, for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old joins having had a second spell with the Terriers, after coming through their academy and later rejoining the club in 2021.

He made a cumulative 119 appearances for Huddersfield up to last season.

"I'm very happy. I spoke to the manager last week and thankfully it's all gone through pretty quickly," he said.

"I played with him at Bury for a short time and obviously since taking on the role of a manager he's done really well wherever he's gone and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Following his first spell with Huddersfield, Holmes went on to spend two years with Scunthorpe United and then joined Derby County in 2018.

He made 83 appearances in all competitions for the Rams, and reached the Championship play-off final with the club in 2019, but went on to rejoin the Terriers in January 2021.

He reached the Championship play-off final again with Huddersfield in 2022, but was again on the losing side as they were defeated by Nottingham Forest.

