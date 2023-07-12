Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Fulham have rejected a £25m bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Newcastle for a reported £22m in 2018, has three years left on his contract at Craven Cottage.

Sources at Fulham told BBC Sport they dismissed the offer out of hand and have no desire to sell Mitrovic.

Al-Hilal have signed Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this summer.

