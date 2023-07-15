Aaron Ramsey will made his senior Wales debut against Denmark in 2008

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has completed a sensational return to Cardiff City on a two-year deal.

Ramsey, 32, had completed a medical with the Championship club on Thursday.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder's arrival at Cardiff came after Nice had earlier confirmed that Ramsey had left the French club by mutual agreement.

"It feels unbelievable to finally be back here. I always thought one day I'd come back, and now it's the perfect time to do that," he said.

"To be back with my family and around familiar faces is just brilliant, so I'm delighted to be back here now. I've missed that a lot in the last year or so, so it was important for me to be back around them.

"Obviously I'm a Cardiff City fan, and watching them over the years since I've been away, we've had some low points but some big highs as well, being in the Premier League and representing Cardiff on the big stage.

"That's a target of mine - to try and help my team-mates and this club to get back to the top.

"I've said it many times in the past - I owe so much to Cardiff, to the fans, to everybody who has been at the club when I was here as a young boy coming through.

"For me now to come full circle, to be part of this team now, and hopefully achieve the goals we want, there's no better feeling than that."

Ramsey had attracted interest from other clubs but his return represents a significant signing for Cardiff and a major boost for new manager Erol Bulut, who had been keen to bring the player back to the club where his senior career began as a teenager.

Aaron Ramsey returned to Cardiff on loan from Arsenal during the 2010-11 season

"This is, of course, a great day. Aaron started here, and now he is back to help us to achieve our targets," Bulut said.

"First of all I want to thank Tan Sri Vincent Tan for making everything possible. Also, our chairman, Mehmet Dalman and Ken Choo. They have worked very hard over the last two or three weeks.

"Aaron has had a great career. In the Premier League, then Italy and France, and now back home in Cardiff. I hope his last years with us will be great too, and I hope we can make our dreams come true."

Capped 82 times by his country, Ramsey came through the ranks at Cardiff in 2007 before joining Arsenal in 2008.

He returned on loan to the Welsh capital on loan in 2011 as he recovered from a broken leg.

Ramsey made more than 250 appearances for Arsenal, winning the FA Cup three times, before moving to Juventus on a free transfer in 2019.

He was at Nice last season following a disappointing time in Italy, but has previously stated family considerations would be key to his next move.

Ramsey told BBC Wales last month: "For sure one day I would love to go back there [Cardiff City].

"It's where I grew up and them giving me that opportunity and platform to go on to what I have achieved so far in my career, I will forever be grateful.

"The most important thing for me is to enjoy my time off now with my family and to make the right decision going forward for us."

Cardiff are currently under an EFL transfer embargo after they defaulted on the initial payment of the £15m transfer fee for the late Emiliano Sala.

However under the embargo, which was recently reduced to January 2024, he club is still permitted to sign players on free transfers.

Former Cardiff and Wales striker Nathan Blake had said Ramsey's return to the Bluebirds would be "a good move" for the player.

"Two or three years ago I was a big advocate. I thought it would be a great opportunity for Aaron to come back," Blake told BBC Radio Wales Sport's Friday night programme.

"I thought if the owners are serious about building a team and having some sort of legacy at the club then which meant something, I thought you would try and bring him back.

"I think it was when he left Juventus and then start to try and build a team around him and show your intent to other clubs in the Championship and show that you're serious and you're going to go for it and sign Premier League quality players."

Blake added: "As we're all aware his legs are not as they were two or three years ago, but when you've got that level of quality and ability you're able to adapt - I look at someone like Steven Gerrard who was arguably the best midfielder of our generation and I watched him slowly retreating to that quarter-back role and just become a fantastic passer; Paul Scholes another one.

"So it can be done as long as he's willing to adapt, which I would've thought would be the case, then I think it's a good thing.

"Rambo (Ramsey) did have the highest running stats of any Welsh player in the World Cup - it was just that we were so disjointed, so ill-disciplined as a team so he obviously still covers the ground and run, not like he used to.

"But he was so far ahead in those endurance stakes that even when you make up 25% off, he's still going to be top of the tree or around the top of the tree.

"Age obviously is a big thing, but I'd stay if Cardiff can get two or three years out of him playing in a reserved role - he's more than capable of playing in the Championship, that goes without saying.

"He's a great player under the circumstances. You wouldn't have thought under the embargo that Cardiff would ever be signing that calibre of player. For me it's quite a shrewd move.

"For the manager now, it's about making sure you get the best out of him and that's about seeing him every day in training, what he's capable of because the Championship shouldn't be sniffed at - it's the hardest league in the world, it's not at the highest quality like the Premier League.

"But for an endurance and high quality, 46 games, plus your cup games, it is definitely a test of endurance for both the mind and the body.

"If you can get 30-35 games out of him as a minimum then I can see Aaron being successful."