From the section Cardiff

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey is close to completing a sensational return to his boyhood club Cardiff City.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder, 32, is having a medical with the Championship club on Thursday.

Ramsey is available on a free transfer after his contract at Nice expired last month, though final details have yet to be agreed.

He had attracted interest from other clubs but is eager to move home to south Wales with his family.

More to follow.