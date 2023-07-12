Aaron Ramsey, pictured in action against ex-PSG star Lionel Messi, joined Nice after leaving Juventus last year

Nice say they expect Aaron Ramsey to return to the club for pre-season training as the Wales captain's future remains uncertain.

Ramsey's contract at Nice expired last month, but there is a suggestion his 34 appearances for them last season were enough to trigger an extension clause.

With no confirmation either way, the 32-year-old has held talks with Cardiff City about a potential return.

But the Championship side are not the only club interested in signing Ramsey.

A statement on Nice's club website read: "The rest of the players who were involved in international matches over the summer: Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark), Aaron Ramsey (Wales), Khephren Thuram (France U21s) and Ayoub Amraoui (Morocco U21s) will join up with the squad next week."

Nice have been asked to clarify whether or not they still regard Ramsey as their player, and if this statement was simply a matter of protocol or a sign that he is a part of their plans for the coming season.

Ramsey's representatives have also been contacted for a response as the midfielder - who has been preparing for the new season at Wales' training base on the outskirts of Cardiff - ponders his next move.

The 32-year-old came through the ranks at Cardiff, making his debut aged 16 in 2007 before joining Arsenal in 2008. He briefly returned to the Welsh capital for a loan spell in 2011 to aid his recovery from a broken leg.

Ramsey made more than 250 appearances for Arsenal, winning the FA Cup three times, before eventually leaving for Juventus on a free transfer in 2019.

The playmaker, born and raised in south Wales, has said he would be keen for his next move to be closer to home after his disappointing time in Italy was followed by a single season with Nice.