Homophobic chants aimed at Chelsea players were reported at multiple Premier League matches last season

A Fulham supporter has been banned from football for three years after admitting a public order offence relating to homophobic chanting.

Josiah Norman, 25, from Brixton, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court to the offence which occurred when Fulham played Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in February.

Norman was also fined.

"Fulham condemns homophobic, hateful or discriminatory chanting of any nature," the club said in a statement.

West London rivals Chelsea and Fulham drew 0-0 in the match at which the incident occurred.

The prosecution followed a January 2022 decision by the Crown Prosecution Service to define a chant which has often been aimed at Chelsea players and supporters as a homophobic slur.

The Football Association can also now charge clubs if their fans sing the chant.

Supporters of Wolves and Liverpool were also arrested in connection with homophobic chants alleged to have taken place in games against Chelsea last season, while Manchester City, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest all condemned reports of homophobic chanting by their fans after they played Chelsea.