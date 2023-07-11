Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Matt Crooks has filled in several positions for Boro, including centre-forward

Versatile forward Matt Crooks has signed a one-year contract extension with Middlesbrough to run until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 29-year-old has scored 18 goals in 84 games for the Teessiders since moving to the Riverside from Rotherham United in the summer of 2021.

Crooks has featured as a striker and in various midfield positions for Boro.

He began his career at Huddersfield and lists Northampton, Accrington and Rangers among his former clubs.