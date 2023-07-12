Last updated on .From the section Southend

Southend United were formed in 1906

Southend United have been given more time to secure their future after their latest winding-up petition over unpaid taxes was adjourned for a second time.

The financially troubled National League club were in the High Court over a £275,000 tax bill, with the case previously adjourned in May.

Chairman Ron Martin's request for a further 42-day extension to finalise a sale was granted by the judge.

The Shrimpers are now due back in court on 23 August.

Martin has been trying to find a buyer for the club since putting it up for sale in March.

Southend, who were founded in 1906, are scheduled to start their National League season at home to Oldham on Saturday, 5 August - 18 days before their new deadline to find a buyer.

Speaking before the hearing, Robert Jobson, son of the club's former owner Vic Jobson, called on Martin to "do the decent thing" and sell the club as soon as possible.

"It's the people's club and he should look to do the decent thing and do a deal with whoever looking to buy it," he told BBC Essex. external-link

"If we had a proper leader, with some people with some deep pockets, we'd be able to get new players and probably double the people we get on the terraces, and probably get back into the Football League."

More to follow.