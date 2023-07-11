Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Skipper Rachel Corsie's Scotland comeback is on hold

International friendly - Scotland v Northern Ireland Venue: Dens Park, Dundee Date: Friday, 14 July Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Captain Rachel Corsie is out of the Scotland squad for their friendlies against Northern Ireland and Finland, with Kelly Clark drafted in.

Aston Villa defender Corsie, 33, had been set for a comeback after missing Scotland's wins over Australia and Costa Rica in April with a knee injury.

But she misses out with an unspecified injury and is replaced by Celtic skipper Clark, 29, who has four caps.

Scotland host Northern Ireland in Dundee on Friday live on BBC Scotland.

The Scots then visit Finland on Tuesday, with the the double-header serving as preparation for the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League which gets under way in September.

Pedro Martinez Losa's squad - who failed to qualify for this year's Women's World Cup after a play-off defeat to Republic of Ireland - are in the top division of the Nations League in a group also featuring England, Netherlands and Belgium.