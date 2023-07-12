Close menu

Leon Balogun: Veteran centre-half rejoins Rangers a year after release from Ibrox

Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Breaking news

Centre-half Leon Balogun has rejoined Rangers - a year after being released by the Scottish Premiership club.

The 35-year-old spent a season in England's second tier with Queens Park Rangers but left this summer after only 16 appearances for the London club.

Rangers announced on Tuesday that 19-year-old fellow centre-half Leon King had suffered a long-term injury during pre-season training in Germany.

Balogun has signed a one-year contract back at Ibrox.

More to follow.

Rangers

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport