Leon Balogun: Veteran centre-half rejoins Rangers a year after release from Ibrox
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
Centre-half Leon Balogun has rejoined Rangers - a year after being released by the Scottish Premiership club.
The 35-year-old spent a season in England's second tier with Queens Park Rangers but left this summer after only 16 appearances for the London club.
Rangers announced on Tuesday that 19-year-old fellow centre-half Leon King had suffered a long-term injury during pre-season training in Germany.
Balogun has signed a one-year contract back at Ibrox.
More to follow.
