Rangers, who have lost Leon King to injury, are in talks with fellow centre-back Leon Balogun over a one-year contract to bring the 35-year-old back to Ibrox following his release by Queens Park Rangers. (The Scottish Sun) external-link

Feyenoord are expecting a second bid to be tabled by Rangers for Brazilian striker Danilo after an initial offer of £3.5m for the 24-year-old was rejected. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers may be made to wait on a potential windfall from Bayern Munich's sale of former loanee Malik Tillman - with head coach Thomas Tuchel reportedly giving the 21-year-old midfielder a second chance with the German champions. (Daily Record) external-link

Watford are in talks to sign 23-year-old Aris winger Luis Palma, who had been targeted by Rangers early in the summer transfer window, for an initial loan fee of £850,000 with the deal becoming permanent for £4.5m next year. (Daily Mail) external-link

Donny van de Beek, the 26-year-old midfielder being linked with Celtic and a number of other clubs, has been left out of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's 26-man squad for Wednesday's opening pre-season fixture against Leeds United in Oslo. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic could be in line for an even larger sell-on fee for Jeremie Frimpong, with Arsenal now favourites to secure the 22-year-old right-back and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggesting that Bayer Leverkusen could demand a minimum £35m for a player they would have accepted £20m-£25m for in January. (Daily Record) external-link

South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung, whose move to Celtic fell through in January, has declared that Midtjylland's "dedication" to a deal led to his transfer from Joenbuk to the Danish club over other potential suitors. (Daily Record) external-link

Greece goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, who this summer revealed his Celtic contract had been cancelled, is in signing talks with Swansea City, according to reports in Greece. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manchester City winger Carlos Borges is not currently a player Celtic are considering despite reports linking the 19-year-old with the Scottish champions last month. (Football Scotland) external-link

Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, who ended a six-year spell with Cambridge United this summer, is due to have a medical and sign a contract to join St Johnstone on Wednesday despite the 26-year-old receiving offers from the English Championship and League One. (Gong) external-link

Hearts, who have had a frustrating summer in the transfer market, are targeting a central defender, with that position their priority. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hearts are heading to England this week for closed-door friendlies against Fleetwood Town on Wednesday and Wigan Athletic on Sunday as the Tynecastle side step up preparations for the start of the Premiership campaign. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson is expected to join Partick Thistle on loan when the 21-year-old returns from his parent club's training camp in Germany. (The Scottish Sun) external-link

Welsh forward Marley Watkins is currently training with Oxford United after the 32-year-old's release from Aberdeen. (Football Insider) external-link