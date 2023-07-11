Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Manning has played 203 games in the Championship for QPR, Rotherham and Swansea

Southampton have signed Republic of Ireland left-back Ryan Manning after his exit from Swansea City.

He is the Saints' first signing since their relegation from the Premier League and links up with boss Russell Martin, who was his manager at Swansea.

The 27-year-old, who was out of contract at Swansea, has signed a four-year deal at St Mary's.

"We've beaten competition from two clubs in the Premier League for him," said Martin.

"I thought the lure of that would make it difficult for us, but he's come here because he knows the work and he believes in it.

"He's a brilliant character. He's got a real edge to him. He's an outstanding footballer who has a brilliant understanding of what we want."

Manning registered 10 assists and five goals in last season's Championship and was named the Swansea fans' player of the season.

"You're coming to a Premier League football club that's in the Championship, so the ambition is promotion and nothing else, and that's exactly what I was looking for as the next move in my career," he said.