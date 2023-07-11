Last updated on .From the section Football

Kazuyoshi Miura scored two goals in the Japanese fourth tier in 2022

Kazuyoshi Miura, the world's oldest professional footballer at 56, has extended his stay with Portuguese second-tier side Oliveirense.

The ex-Japan striker joined Oliveirense on loan in January from Yokohama and will continue with them on that basis for an undisclosed duration.

Miura has played just 28 minutes of football this year, spread over three substitute appearances.

Yokohama and Oliveirense have the same Japanese owners.

Miura was named man of the match on the final day of the Portuguese season after a 26-minute cameo in a 4-3 win over Leixoes. The opposition manager said the decision was "offensive" and turned it into a "circus". external-link

Miura, who started his career with Brazilian side Santos in 1986, has been at Yokohama FC since 2005 - although he had a loan spell in 2022 at fourth-tier Suzuka Point Getters, who are managed by his older brother Yasutoshi, where he scored twice in 18 games.

He has also played club football in Italy, Croatia and Australia.

The Japanese football legend scored 55 goals in 89 games in an international career which ended 23 years ago.

He has previously talked of playing until he is 60.