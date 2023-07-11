Last updated on .From the section England

Tarczynski Arena was a Euro 2012 host venue

England will play their Euro 2024 away qualifier against Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland on 9 September.

Ukraine must play their home games in other countries because their homeland has been invaded by Russia.

Gareth Southgate's side are already well on their way to qualification for Euro 2024 with four wins from their opening four Group C games.

Ukraine have played most of their recent 'home' games in other Polish cities and one in Slovakia.

The Tarczynski Arena, which will host the game, holds 45,000 people.