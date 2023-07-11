Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aberdeen have appointed former Watford Women head coach Clinton Lancaster as the first-ever full-time team boss of their women's side.

The 35-year-old Englishman will take charge of a squad that finished 10th of 12 teams in the Scottish Women's Premier League last season.

Aberdeen director of Football Steven Gunn believes the appointment is an important milestone.

He pointed to Lancaster's "wealth of experience" in women's football.

"Clinton is an experienced and qualified coach, manager and teacher who has been passionate and excited about the opportunity to drive the women's game forward at our club," Gunn told Aberdeen's website.

Clinton began coaching Chelsea's youth development teams and helped Crystal Palace Women win the FA WPL South East as assistant manager.

He was also Watford head coach for two years from 2019 after being promoted from assistant, during which time he led them to promotion to the Championship.

Since January 2022, he had been lead coach with Aldershot Town boys academy under-16s.

Clinton said he is "excited" by Aberdeen's "vision for the team".

"It's a really competitive league and, ultimately, we want to continue to build on the great work carried out in recent seasons, but the aim is to become more competitive and challenge ourselves to deliver success," he added.