Elliott Bennett began his career with Wolves in 2007

Shrewsbury Town have re-signed winger Elliott Bennett on a one-year deal.

He was released by previous boss Steve Cotterill at the end of the 2022-23 season, but new head coach Matt Taylor has now reversed that decision.

"I'm buzzing," said Bennett, 34. "I'm really, really, happy to be back."

Taylor added: "Elliott is an exceptional professional who has a strong affinity with the club and the fans, but there is far more to him coming back to the club than that.

"Elliott brings immense quality, he brings leadership and above all else he is a very good person."

Bennett, who originally arrived at Shrewsbury in 2021, becomes Taylor's third acquisition following Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester and Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney.

