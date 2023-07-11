Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

O'Hara had multiple loan spells during his time with Manchester United

Kilmarnock have signed goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara on a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old, capped twice by the Republic of Ireland in 2019, arrives at Rugby Park as a free agent after leaving Colchester United.

He will provide competition for Sam Walker, who played 34 of Kilmarnock's 48 games last season.

O'Hara is a former Manchester United youth player, who ended an eight-year stay at Old Trafford in 2020 without making the first team.

He had spells with Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town before switching to Colchester last summer, turning out in 31 matches for the League Two side.