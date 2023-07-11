Close menu

2023 Island Games: Guernsey women knocked out of Island Games after Western Isles loss

Last updated on .From the section Football

Western isles score a goal
Guernsey's women had not played at an island Games since it was held in Jersey in 2015

Guernsey's women footballers have been knocked out of the Island Games after a 6-0 loss to Western Isles.

Jessica Macleod gave the Scottish side the lead after 17 minutes before Sinead Macleod struck twice in quick succession to make it 3-0 at the break.

Two goals in three second-half minutes ended any hopes of a Guernsey comeback as Kyla McMurdo and Shauna McPhail found the back of the Guernsey net.

McPhail hit a spectacular sixth as Western Isles won the group.

The Sarnians ended the tournament with two losses from their two games, having been beaten 3-2 by Ynys Mon on Monday.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport