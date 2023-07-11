2023 Island Games: Guernsey women knocked out of Island Games after Western Isles loss
Guernsey's women footballers have been knocked out of the Island Games after a 6-0 loss to Western Isles.
Jessica Macleod gave the Scottish side the lead after 17 minutes before Sinead Macleod struck twice in quick succession to make it 3-0 at the break.
Two goals in three second-half minutes ended any hopes of a Guernsey comeback as Kyla McMurdo and Shauna McPhail found the back of the Guernsey net.
McPhail hit a spectacular sixth as Western Isles won the group.
The Sarnians ended the tournament with two losses from their two games, having been beaten 3-2 by Ynys Mon on Monday.
