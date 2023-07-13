ShkendijaShkendija19:00Haverfordwest CountyHaverfordwest County
Line-ups
Shkendija
- 95Taleski
- 85Adili
- 6Limani
- 8Totre
- 3Redzhepi
- 10Krasniqi
- 5Cake
- 17Shala
- 28Qaka
- 7Çinari
- 9Elezi
Substitutes
- 1Zahov
- 11Maksimov
- 18Aganspahic
- 23Velija
- 26Meljichi
- 27Kaba
- 30Ramani
- 38Nuhija
- 77Ramadani
Haverfordwest County
- 1Jones
- 2Richards
- 8Whitmore
- 22Wilson
- 15Jenkins
- 10Hawkins
- 20Borg
- 3Abbruzzese
- 18Owen
- 9Fawcett
- 11Taylor-Crossdale
Substitutes
- 7Watts
- 12Knott
- 14John
- 17Dyer
- 21Davies
- 24Humphreys
- 31Chesters
- 46Shirt
- Referee:
- Joey Kooij
Match report will appear here.