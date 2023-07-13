Close menu
Europa Conference League - Qualifying First Round - 1st Leg
ShkendijaShkendija19:00Haverfordwest CountyHaverfordwest County
Venue: Tose Proeski Arena, North Macedonia

Europa Conference League: Shkendija v Haverfordwest County

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Shkendija

  • 95Taleski
  • 85Adili
  • 6Limani
  • 8Totre
  • 3Redzhepi
  • 10Krasniqi
  • 5Cake
  • 17Shala
  • 28Qaka
  • 7Çinari
  • 9Elezi

Substitutes

  • 1Zahov
  • 11Maksimov
  • 18Aganspahic
  • 23Velija
  • 26Meljichi
  • 27Kaba
  • 30Ramani
  • 38Nuhija
  • 77Ramadani

Haverfordwest County

  • 1Jones
  • 2Richards
  • 8Whitmore
  • 22Wilson
  • 15Jenkins
  • 10Hawkins
  • 20Borg
  • 3Abbruzzese
  • 18Owen
  • 9Fawcett
  • 11Taylor-Crossdale

Substitutes

  • 7Watts
  • 12Knott
  • 14John
  • 17Dyer
  • 21Davies
  • 24Humphreys
  • 31Chesters
  • 46Shirt
Referee:
Joey Kooij

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 13th July 2023

Top Stories