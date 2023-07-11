Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey forward Karl Hinds scored for a second consecutive match

Jersey's men eased into the football semi-finals of the 2023 Island Games as they crushed St Helena 5-0.

St Helena - who had let in eight goals in their opening two losses - were 2-0 down inside the first 10 minutes as Toby Ritzema scored twice for Jersey.

Karl Hinds scored each side of the break as dominant Jersey went 4-0 up.

Hinds and Luke Watson had goals chalked off before Watson headed in a fifth with 12 minutes left before Lorne Bickley's late header went close.

The win means Jersey top their group with a perfect record of three wins from three matches after beating Gozo 1-0 on Sunday and defeating Menorca 4-0 on Monday.

