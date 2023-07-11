Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Anna Patten was a key player for Aston Villa last season as they finished fifth in the Women's Super League

Aston Villa have signed defender Anna Patten on a three-year deal following her departure from Arsenal.

Patten, 24, enjoyed two successful loan spells with Villa between January 2022 and June 2023.

The England defender made 33 appearances in all competitions for Villa during her loan spells, and is their third signing of the summer.

"She has already played a big part in our journey so far," said manager Carla Ward.

"This is a huge signing for us. We're delighted she's enjoyed her time here and wants to continue, as we see her playing a significant part in our next steps."

Patten's arrival follows those of Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar joined from FC Twente, and England defender Lucy Parker moved from West Ham.