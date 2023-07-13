Close menu
Europa Conference League - Qualifying First Round - 1st Leg
PenybontPenybont0FC Santa ColomaFC Santa Coloma0

Europa Conference League: Penybont v FC Santa Coloma

Line-ups

Penybont

  • 23Harris
  • 6Davies
  • 2Little
  • 20Reynolds
  • 3Owen
  • 4Evans
  • 8Harling
  • 22Reffell
  • 14Yorwerth
  • 11Clutton
  • 9Venables

Substitutes

  • 1Pennock
  • 5Jefferies
  • 10Jones
  • 12Griffiths
  • 16Borge
  • 17Brown
  • 18Kircough
  • 25Krezolek
  • 26Griffiths

FC Santa Coloma

  • 1Gómes Moreira
  • 26Markovych
  • 6Toribio Gutiérrez
  • 22Crespo Zurita
  • 15Rodríguez Cidoncha
  • 3Gómez Gómez
  • 32Mourelo del Huerto
  • 18López Míguez
  • 5Rebés Ruiz
  • 11Virgili Fernández
  • 30Gila Marín

Substitutes

  • 9Nierga Martí
  • 12Ruiz Naranjo
  • 19Garrido Ciaurriz
  • 20San Nicolás Schellens
  • 21Páez
  • 24Novoa
  • 31Bejarano Leandro
Referee:
Andreas Argyrou

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 13th July 2023

