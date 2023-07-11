Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Kian Breckin, the son of former Rotherham, Nottingham Forest and Chesterfield defender Ian, joined Manchester City at the age of 11

League One side Wycombe Wanderers have signed Manchester City midfielder Kian Breckin on a season-long loan.

Breckin's eight goals in 24 appearances helped City's under-21 side win the Premier League 2 title last season.

The 19-year-old is the Chairboys' second summer signing, after the arrival of defender Richard Keogh.

"Kian has been on our radar for a long time and we're thrilled that we've been able to bring him here," said Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield.

"There were a lot of clubs in for him, but we know that the environment we've got here, in terms of the way we are going to play and the culture of looking after and developing players on and off the pitch, makes this an attractive place for players to come."