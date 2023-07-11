Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe scored 41 goals for Paris St-Germain in all competitions last season

Paris St-Germain believe Kylian Mbappe could face a hostile reception from the club's fans through next season unless he resolves his contract dispute.

At the weekend, the France forward said PSG were "a divisive team, a divisive club" in an interview with L'Equipe.

Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, has told PSG he will not sign a new contract.

He says he will not leave this summer and instead will depart for free when his current deal expires next year.

Lionel Messi's last days at PSG were marked with fan protests after it became clear he was leaving, with the club increasing security at his home, as well as Neymar's.

PSG's club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said last week: "If Kylian Mbappe wants to stay - we want him to stay - he needs to sign a new contract.

"We cannot let the best player in the world right now leave for free. That is impossible."

Former sporting director Leonardo has said it is now time for Mbappe, PSG's all-time leading scorer, to leave.