Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Luke Southwood kept 16 clean sheets for Cheltenham while on loan with them last season

Cheltenham Town have signed goalkeeper Luke Southwood on a one-year deal from Reading.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan with the Robins and played in every one of their League One matches, keeping 16 clean sheets.

He progressed through Reading's academy and played 30 times for the club.

Southwood was part of England's Under-20 World Cup winning squad in 2017 but now represents Northern Ireland and made his international debut in 2021.

"It's something I have wanted pretty much the whole window so I'm glad to get it done," Southwood said.

"It was such a good season last year, I enjoyed it and learned so much and we've got such a good group here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.