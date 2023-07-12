It's that time of year again as Irish Premiership and League of Ireland clubs gear up for Europe.

Realistically, the Europa Conference League presents the best chance to make it through to the group stages of European competition.

Linfield came within touching distance of the group stages last season and the Blues, Glentoran and Crusaders will be looking to go one better this time around.

Here's how the three Irish Premiership sides and League of Ireland's Derry City stack up against their opponents.

Linfield

Linfield 'can't dwell' on past European heartbreak - Shields

Opponents: KF Vllaznia (Albania) First leg: 13 July (H) Second leg: 20 July (A)

How did they qualify? Second place in the Irish Premiership

Linfield in Europe: We don't want to open up old wounds, but Linfield were seconds away from reaching the group stages of the Europa Conference League last season - and would have become the first Irish Premiership team to do so in the process.

The nature of that defeat, where Jimmy Callacher scored a last-second own goal and Latvian side RFS won on penalties, was followed by a mixed campaign for Linfield but they did collect silverware by winning the League Cup and went on to finish second behind Larne.

The Blues have faced St Mirren and Kilmarnock in pre-season so should be well prepared against strong opposition. If they can get past their Albanian opponents then who knows if they can go one step further this time around.

What about KF Vllaznia? The Albanian side qualified for this stage of the Europa Conference League by finishing fourth in the league last season. It was hardly a sparkling campaign, where they won just 13 of their 36 matches and manager Mirel Josa left the club before the season was out.

Former Macedonian defender Goce Sedloski, who won 100 caps for his country, is the new man in charge. Vllaznia returned to European action after a 10-year hiatus in 2021 but have failed to progress beyond the second round of qualifying.

Chris Shields, Linfield midfielder: "You still relish it every year and it's an exciting time. You have to enjoy it because you never know when your last one might be, especially at my age. We've done a bit of homework but it has been hard as they have had a high turnover of players since the end of their season in Albania.

"We have done our due diligence but the best way is to learn by doing, really. There's excitement about the unknown, you can sometimes know too much about your opponents in the Irish League because you play them so often, so it's exciting playing someone new and there's a fresh feeling."

Glentoran

Glentoran defeated Cliftonville in the European play-off final last season

Opponents: Gzira United (Malta) First leg: 13 July (A) Second leg: 20 July (H)

How did they qualify? Irish Premiership European play-off winners

Glentoran in Europe: The Glens did win the Vienna Cup in 1914 and proudly wear the star above the crest on their shirts, but in more recent times the east Belfast side haven't had the greatest record in Europe. They have won just two of their last 10 European ties but will be optimistic they can get the better of Gzira.

It's a much-changed Glentoran side to the one that finished the campaign with Warren Feeney replacing Rodney McAree as manager while key players Conor McMenamin and Terry Devlin have left the club. Fuad Sule is a fine capture from rivals Larne, though, and the Glens make the trip with manager Warren Feeney hopeful that the new signing will be involved in the first leg.

What about Gzira United? Gzira's record in the Europa Conference League is actually pretty good. They made it through to the third qualifying round of the competition last season, before losing to Austrian side Wolfsberger and have won at least one tie in their previous four campaigns. Qualified for Europe by finishing third in Malta's league. The winners could play St Pat's Athletic in the next round, which adds an extra incentive for the Glens.

Warren Feeney, Glentoran manager: "They are a very, very good side. I have had them watched, I have people over there that I know. They fancy their chances against us massively. They are going to be a difficult team to beat but we have got to go there with confidence and try to bring a good result back to the Oval.

"It is going to be a tough, tough game and I know from my time abroad how foreign teams like to sit and hit you on the counter-attack. That is one thing we have got to be careful of, they will defend then break fast on you."

Crusaders

Crusaders beat Ballymena United in the Irish Cup final to qualify for Europe

Opponents: FC Haka (Finland) First leg: 13 July (A) Second leg: 20 July (H)

How did they qualify? Irish Cup winners

Crusaders in Europe: Stephen Baxter's side have a decent European record and have a habit of getting big draws as their reward for progression. They faced Premier League side Wolves in the past and managed to hold Swiss giants Basel to a 1-1 draw at Seaview last season. Both of those games were a result of winning their first-round matches, and that has to be the target again for the Crues.

A positive result in Finland and Crusaders know they can give anyone a game in the second leg at Seaview. They got the better of league champions Larne in the Charity Shield, and have made a number of smart signings ahead of the new campaign.

What about FC Haka? Finnish side FC Haka are taking part in their first European campaign in 15 years after ending the 2022 season in fourth spot. Despite their successful league finish last time out, their 2023 season has been a disaster and they sit second from bottom in the table with two wins and six draws from 15 matches. They will be under big pressure to try and get a positive result in Europe to lift the mood around Valkeakoski.

Stephen Baxter, Crusaders manager: "We have learnt a lot playing in these European games over the past number of years. You go away from home and these teams will pass you to death. They are all very technical and very good on the ball. They can suck you out of position then kill you with a threaded pass.

"You have got to make sure you stay in the game, stay compact and do the work. You hope you can bring something back if you can and then have a go at Seaview."

Derry City

Derry City won the FAI Cup under Ruaidhri Higgins last season

Opponents: HB Torshavn (Faroe Islands) First leg: 13 July (A) Second leg: 20 July (H)

How did they qualify? FAI Cup winners and second place in the League of Ireland

Derry City in Europe: Ruaidhri Higgins' side are in a different position to the Irish Premiership clubs as they are midway through the League of Ireland season and will be fully match sharp. This is Derry's third season in Europe in a row, but they haven't won a qualifying round since beating Aberystwyth Town in 2014.

It's a long time since the Candystripes played French giants Paris St-Germain in the Europa League in 2006, but the Derry support will just be happy with progression given their recent form in Europe.

Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers have both qualified for the group stages of the competition in the last two years and, with a favourable draw and playing at their best, Derry will be looking to join them.

What about HB Torshavn? The side from the Faroe Islands are regulars at this stage of the competition and have played both Linfield and Glentoran in recent seasons. The Irish Premiership teams came out on top on both occasions, although both ties were tight, and Derry will fancy their chances of progressing to the next round.

HB Torshavn finished third in their domestic league last year to qualify for Europe and, like Derry, are currently midway through their season, occupying second spot after 15 matches.

Patrick McEleney, Derry City captain: "As a player it is the most exciting part of the year. We'll be ready, we are really looking forward to the game. They are a good side. They play expansive football and have threats all over the pitch. People looking in from afar will think it's an easy game but it's definitely not. We'll need to be at it for the two games."