SWPL breaks 100,000 fans mark for first time

A crowd of 15,822 watched Celtic beat Hearts 2-0 on the last day of the season

More people than ever watched the Scottish Women's Premier League last season, with spectators passing 100,000 for the first time.

A total of 106,781 fans attended matches across the SWPL, SWPL 2 and Sky Sports Cup.

The domestic record attendance was broken on three occasions, culminating with 15,822 showing up for Celtic v Hearts on the last day.

Glasgow City won the title, finishing two points in front of Celtic.

Defending champions Rangers, who lifted the inaugural Sky Sports Cup, were third.

Fiona McIntyre, SWPL managing director, said: "The idea of having over 100,000 people in one season watching the women's game was unimaginable only a few seasons ago, so these numbers are a testament to the growth of the game and the work of our clubs.

"These figures illustrate the increasing awareness and appetite for women's football in Scotland and I hope we can continue to see attendances increase season after season.

"Playing inside main club stadiums also helps, there's no doubt about that and this is best-illustrated in the matches where we saw attendance records broken last season. We hope this is something that can become more common."

The 2023-24 SWPL season begins on 13 August.